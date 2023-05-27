5 Wild Videos Captured in the Chicago Area and Beyond This Week

From gunshots erupting at Chicago's North Avenue Beach on its first day of the summer season to a brawl at O'Hare International Airport, several dramatic scenes unfolded this past week.

And many of them were captured on camera.

Here's a look at the wild scene captured in the Chicago area, Illinois and beyond:

Newly released video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the startling moment when officials say a 78-year-old retired Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in an attempt to thwart a carjacking in his neighborhood.

Video shows wild brawl in the lower level of terminal 3 at Chicago O’Hare International airport where two were arrested for punching a 24-year-old woman.

Footage captured the man walking across the street from the lot to the airport lobby, carrying a guitar case, the sheriff’s office said.

Aerial video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section working with the Dayton Police Department to arrest a suspect during a vehicle pursuit.