5 Wild Videos Captured in the Chicago Area and Beyond This Week

From gunshots erupting at Chicago's North Avenue Beach on its first day of the summer season to a brawl at O'Hare International Airport, several dramatic scenes unfolded this past week.
And many of them were captured on camera.
Here's a look at the wild scene captured in the Chicago area, Illinois and beyond:
Newly released video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the startling moment when officials say a 78-year-old retired Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in an attempt to thwart a carjacking in his neighborhood.
Video shows wild brawl in the lower level of terminal 3 at Chicago O’Hare International airport where two were arrested for punching a 24-year-old woman.
Footage captured the man walking across the street from the lot to the airport lobby, carrying a guitar case, the sheriff’s office said.
Aerial video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section working with the Dayton Police Department to arrest a suspect during a vehicle pursuit.