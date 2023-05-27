top videos

5 Wild Videos Captured in the Chicago Area and Beyond This Week

By Matt Stefanski and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

From gunshots erupting at Chicago's North Avenue Beach on its first day of the summer season to a brawl at O'Hare International Airport, several dramatic scenes unfolded this past week.

And many of them were captured on camera.

Here's a look at the wild scene captured in the Chicago area, Illinois and beyond:

Newly released video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the startling moment when officials say a 78-year-old retired Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in an attempt to thwart a carjacking in his neighborhood. 
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Video shows wild brawl in the lower level of terminal 3 at Chicago O’Hare International airport where two were arrested for punching a 24-year-old woman.
Footage captured the man walking across the street from the lot to the airport lobby, carrying a guitar case, the sheriff’s office said.
Aerial video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section working with the Dayton Police Department to arrest a suspect during a vehicle pursuit.

This article tagged under:

top videos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us