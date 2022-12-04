5 Teens Shot Inside Suburban Zion Residence, Police Say

Authorities in suburban Zion say that at least five teens were shot inside of a residence early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue at approximately 12:19 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots.

When they arrived, they found four juveniles, all of whom were in high school, who had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a press release. All four taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.

A fifth victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Authorities believe that the attack was a targeted assault, and that there isn’t an ongoing threat to the public. No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.