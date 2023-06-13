5 teens critically hurt after stolen car strikes fire hydrant in Englewood

Five teenagers were injured after the car they were traveling in hit a fire hydrant in Englewood.

The teens, ages 13 and 14, were in a reported stolen Chevy sedan traveling in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue around 3:15 a.m. when they ran into a fire hydrant at a high rate of speed, according to Chicago police.

A boy, 13, and a 14-year-old girl were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, while two other 14-year-old girls and another 13-year-old girl were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. All five were listed in critical condition.

A weapon was found at the scene of the crash, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.