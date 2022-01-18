5 Killed, 33 Wounded in Shootings in Chicago Over Long Holiday Weekend

Five people were killed, and 33 others wounded, in shootings in Chicago over the weekend through Tuesday morning.

The period was significantly more deadly than last weekend, when nine people were wounded and no one was killed. It was the first weekend in months in Chicago without a homicide.

Most of the violence this weekend was concentrated on the West and South sides. Almost half the shooting victims were wounded in just four police districts, which reported three shooting victims each: The 7th District in Englewood, the 9th (Deering) in Fuller Park and Gage Park, the 10th in Lawndale, and the 11th in Humboldt Park.

Weekend homicides

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Gresham on the South Side. He was in the street about 3:55 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Elizabeth Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The 29-year-old was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Sunday, a man was killed in a drive-by in Fuller Park on the South Side. The man, 20, was walking in the 200 block of West 43rd Street at 12:45 a.m. when he was shot by someone in a passing white SUV, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his torso and pronounced dead, police said.

Saturday evening, a man was killed and another wounded in Brainerd on the South Side. They were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue when four people approached and fired shots around 7:45 p.m., Chicago police said. One man, 30, was shot in the head and killed. The other man, 38, was seriously wounded.

Saturday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot on the sidewalk in Austin on the West Side. He was shot in the chest and legs at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Friday night, a man was killed while he sat in his car at a gas pump in Humboldt Park on the West Side. Two gunmen exited a white sedan and shot at the man, 39, around 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. The man was struck in his chest and died at Stroger Hospital.

Police did not announce arrests in any of the homicides. The victims’ names haven’t been released.

Nonfatal shootings

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 12:40 a.m., the boy was a passenger in a vehicle in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the upper-right leg, and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

A man was in good condition after he was shot during a car chase Monday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side, police said. The man was traveling in a vehicle when a driver fired shots from another car chasing him around 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Kostner Avenue. The man, 26, was shot in the thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The shooter, who was driving a Honda Civic, was not arrested.

Three people were shot early Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The shooter opened fire on a car driving east at 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 24th Street, grazing a 22-year-old woman in the head, police said. The bullets also struck two 19-year-olds in another car, authorities said. One of the 19-year-old was in serious condition. The others were in good condition.

Early Sunday, a man was shot during a robbery in West Town. The man, 35, was walking to his car about 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Wood Street when someone exited a white sedan, demanded his man’s backpack and shot him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 61-year-old man was also shot during a robbed Sunday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The man confronted by two people as he walked in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue and shot. Police said his condition was stabilized.

At least 26 other people were wounded in citywide shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.