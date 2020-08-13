5 Injured in Crash on Edens Expressway in North Suburbs, Police Say

Five people were injured in a crash involving a car and two motorcycles on the Edens Expressway in the northern suburbs late Wednesday, according to police.

The crash took place shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes of the Edens Expressway near Glenview Road, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Two motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed, officials said, when one of them hit a car towing a trailer. The car hit the wall, ISP said, and the second motorcycle was struck by the car and trailer that was spinning into the wall.

Authorities said five people were injured in the incident, three taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition and two others suffered minor injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m., the expressway remained closed in that area as the investigation was ongoing.