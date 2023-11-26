5 injured after cargo truck collides with SUV in Grand Crossing

At least five people were injured after a cargo truck slammed into an SUV in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the 200 block of West 71st Street at approximately 12:34 a.m. for reports of a crash.

An SUV with multiple occupants had been struck by the cargo truck at the scene, and five people inside were taken to hospitals.

Three individuals inside the SUV were taken to hospitals in fair condition, while one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. A fifth victim, a 15-year-old boy, was hospitalized in serious condition.

An individual inside of the cargo truck was taken into custody by Illinois State Police, but no further information was immediately available on the circumstances of the crash.