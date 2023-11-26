Grand Crossing

5 injured after cargo truck collides with SUV in Grand Crossing

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least five people were injured after a cargo truck slammed into an SUV in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the 200 block of West 71st Street at approximately 12:34 a.m. for reports of a crash.

An SUV with multiple occupants had been struck by the cargo truck at the scene, and five people inside were taken to hospitals.

Three individuals inside the SUV were taken to hospitals in fair condition, while one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. A fifth victim, a 15-year-old boy, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

An individual inside of the cargo truck was taken into custody by Illinois State Police, but no further information was immediately available on the circumstances of the crash.

This article tagged under:

Grand Crossing
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us