5 Hurt After SUV Crashes Into Denny’s in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights police

Five people suffered minor injuries when an SUV crashed into a Denny’s restaurant Sunday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

A 43-year-old Mundelein man was driving the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban at 12:04 p.m. when he “apparently suffered a medical episode” on westbound Algonquin Road approaching Arlington Heights Road, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police.

The SUV drifted into the eastbound lanes, hit a street light and crashed into the Denny’s at 17 W. Algonquin Road, police said.

A witness helped remove three children from the suburban before firefighters and paramedics arrived and extricated the driver, according to police.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The three children and a Denny’s employee were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

The driver was issued a traffic citation for improper lane usage, police said.

