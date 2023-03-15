CTA

5 Arrested During Attempted Robbery on CTA Red Line Train

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

Five people were arrested after officers witnessed an attempted robbery on the CTA Red Line train early Wednesday.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were near the 1100 block of West Roosevelt Road when they saw a group of people attempting to commit a robbery, Chicago police said.

During the incident, one of the suspects sprayed pepper spray before attempting to flee, police said.

Five people were placed into custody, police said. One suspect was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

No other details were immediately known.

