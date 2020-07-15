O'Hare Airport

450 Fake IPhone Cases Found During Inspection

The counterfeit cases were in a package that originated from Hong Kong and were headed to an Amazon facility in Joliet, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection

By Associated Press

TLMD-00-cases-iphone-6
Shutterstock

Federal officers have seized 450 fake iPhone cases during an inspection at a facility at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The counterfeit cases were in a package that originated from Hong Kong and were headed to an Amazon facility in Joliet, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The cases are described as being of poor quality and design. Authorities said that number of actual iPhone cases at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price would be valued at $17,550.

Local

coronavirus illinois 33 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker and Lightfoot to Hold News Conferences

Chicago Violence 1 hour ago

5 Teens Wounded in 3 Shootings Across Chicago Tuesday Night

“Fake items like these cases cost the U.S jobs and lost revenue for U.S. companies,” said Shane Campbell, area port director for the Customs and Border Protection in Chicago. “On top of those counterfeits, we’re also seizing other items like narcotics, illegal prescriptions, firearms and the list goes on.”

Nearly 200 counterfeit watches were found in late June and early July at a mail facility at the airport. Officers inspected 175 parcels containing 193 watches due to incorrect manifests or X-ray anomalies.

Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents have seized 27,599 shipments containing counterfeit goods during fiscal year 2019.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

O'Hare AirportiPhoneJolietO'Harecustoms and border protection
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us