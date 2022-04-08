4-Year-Old Boy Shot in Gresham, Chicago Police Say

A 4-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the face late Thursday.

Just after 10 p.m., the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the cheek at a home in the 8200 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

Family members initially brought the boy to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park but he was later transferred to Comers Children’s Hospital and listed in good condition, police said.

It's currently unclear how the boy was shot, and detectives are trying to find out what led up to this incident. "We need to know how this little boy got this gun in his hands," community activist Andrew Holmes said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is no further information on the incident at this time and it is an on going investigation.

Hours earlier, an 18-year-old man was found in the living room of a home in the 11100 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the face, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified, police said.

Three people were killed and four others were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times Wire contributed to this report