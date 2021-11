A 4-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to both thighs and his hand, police said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.