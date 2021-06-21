4-Year-Old Boy and Teen Shot in Woodlawn, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police detectives were investigating Monday after a 4-year-old and teenage boy sustained injuries in a shooting in Woodlawn, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:48 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis. According to authorities, a 4-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

The second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the left foot and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center., He was also said to be in good condition.

The shooting remained under investigation by detectives Monday evening.