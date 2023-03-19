4 Wounded in Shooting at South Shore Restaurant

Four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night at a South Shore neighborhood restaurant.

Three gunmen got out of a car around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street and opened fire from outside the restaurant, striking the four who were inside, Chicago police said.

Two other men, both 29, were shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A woman, 29, suffered a graze wound to her ear and was take to the same hospital.

A 32-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for treatment, police said.

All four were listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives were investigating.