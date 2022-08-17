4 Teens Shot While Sitting on Porch of South Side Residence, Chicago Police Say

Four teens are recovering in local hospitals after they were shot while sitting on a porch in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

According to Chicago police, the teens were on the porch of a residence in the 7300 block of South Union at approximately 6:42 p.m. when an unknown assailant fired shots at the group.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the right leg, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Three other victims, all 15 years of age, suffered gunshot wounds, but all were listed in good condition at area hospitals, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.