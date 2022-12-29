4 Men Robbed at Gunpoint in Chicago's Streeterville Neighborhood: CPD

Four men were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Streeterville, Chicago police said.

According to officials, at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the men were walking towards a car in the 300 block of East Ohio Street when five men armed with handguns approached them.

The suspects stole the group’s personal belongings, along with a 2014 Toyota Corolla, police said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

One of the victims suffered a minor injury to the face after one of the robbers struck him with a handgun, police said. The man was treated at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.