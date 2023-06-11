4 injured, 2 critically, in Oak Park funeral procession shooting

Four people were hurt Saturday afternoon when they were shot during a funeral procession in suburban Oak Park, police say.

According to an update from authorities Saturday night, the shooting occurred at approximately 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Madison Street.

Authorities say the funeral procession was traveling westbound to a cemetery in Des Plaines when passengers inside a white pickup truck opened fire, striking two individuals.

Both victims, who were not identified by police, were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two additional individuals inside of a second vehicle were also struck, and both were driven to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no ongoing danger to the public, and that an investigation remains underway at this time.

While “high-risk” funeral processions are generally reported to police for additional safety, no alert was provided to police prior to the procession.