Four companies based in Illinois scored spots among the nation's top places to work in 2021, according to a new list from Fortune.

Among the top 100 best places to work in the U.S., Hyatt Hotels, Horizon Therapeutics, AbbVie and RSM US, all companies based in Illinois, ranked in the top 60.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Although not based in Chicago, several other companies with offices across the city such as Comcast NBC Universal and Deloitte also ranked among the top. Here's the full list.

Fortune said the people analytics firm Great Place to Work surveyed over half a million employees on issues including trustworthiness, caring and fairness in various companies. The survey also looked at how the companies reacted to employees during various points of health and their broader impact on the community.

Ten Chicago-based companies also earned spots on Fortune's top 500 businesses list for 2020, according to the latest data.

Among the 10 companies that ranked, one received a spot in the top 50, while four more were located in the to 100 nationwide.

Here's where the Chicago area companies ranked:

#40 Boeing

#53 Archer Daniels Midland

#76 United Airlines Holdings

#95 Exelon

#99 AbbVie

#122 Kraft Heinz

#156 McDonald's

#179 Jones Lang LaSalle

#257 LKQ

#334 Conagra Brands

For more on these companies and others, click here.

Although the 10 companies managed to remain top among all those nationwide, six went down in ranking compared to the 2019 list, according to Fortune's data.