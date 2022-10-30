4 Hospitalized After Apparently Overdosing at River North Nightclub

Chicago fire officials say that at least four people were taken to area hospitals after they apparently overdosed at a River North nightclub.
According to authorities, paramedics were called to Sound Bar, located at the intersection of Franklin and Ontario, at approximately 2:50 a.m.
In total, three men and one woman were transported to area hospitals in red (serious-to-critical) condition after they apparently overdosed at the location.
There has been no update on the condition of the four individuals, and an investigation remains underway.
