Curie High School

4 Curie High School Students Treated After Ingesting Unknown Substance: CFD

Fire officials said at least four students ingested a granola bar that may have contained another substance in it

Multiple students at Curie High School in Chicago were being evaluated after eating a granola bar that may have contained an unknown substance, authorities said.

The Chicago Fire Department said it was called to the school just before 1 p.m. Multiple ambulances were requested at the scene.

Fire officials said at least four students ingested a granola bar that may have contained another substance in it.

Local

volo 45 mins ago

Driver Injured After Rear-Ending Street Sweeper in Volo

bus safety 2 hours ago

Shocking Video Shows Ohio School Bus Crash From Inside the Vehicle

Two of the students were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital Hospital, a third was transported to Holy Cross Hospital and one student refused treatment. The hospitalized students were listed in stable condition, according to the fire department.

Further information on what happened wasn’t immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

Curie High School
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us