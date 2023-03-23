CPD

4 CPD Officers Placed on Desk Duty Amid Allegations Seized Guns Were Mishandled

By Frank Main and Tom Schuba

Getty Images

Four Chicago police officers have been placed on desk duty over allegations they mishandled guns that had been seized, the Sun-Times has learned.

The officers were stripped of their police powers last week, according to a police spokesperson. They were assigned to the Calumet District on the Far South Side.

An investigation centers on how the officers handled guns they took off the street, law enforcement sources said.

Ephraim Eaddy, first deputy of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said the oversight agency is “actively investigating the actions of the involved officers and made a recommendation to the Chicago Police Department to relieve the officers of their police powers.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But COPA and the police department haven’t provided details of the allegations or the probe. The police spokesperson declined to comment further “to protect the integrity of this investigation.”

One of the officers joined the force in 2006, and the others have been hired since 2015, records show

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

CPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us