36-year-old man shot to death in Rogers Park

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Rogers Park Friday night, Chicago police said.

The man was in a car at around 8:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Greenview Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and a person fired multiple shots into the man’s car, police said.

He was shot in the face and body and taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, according to police. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.