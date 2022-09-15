3-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old Wounded in 2 Different Shootings Across Chicago

As gun violence continues across Chicago, several young children are getting caught in the crossfire.

According to police, at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of South Rhodes, an 8-year-old boy was inside his home when family members also inside the home said they heard multiple shots outside. According to police, he sustained a bullet graze wound to the leg and was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly afterwards, at 9:54 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 93rd Street, a 3-year-old male was sleeping inside his home when police say shots were fired outside the residence. According to authorities, a family member discovered the boy with a gunshot wound in the left elbow.

Emergency responders rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in good condition, authorities said.

According to police, no one was in custody in either incident. Detectives are investigating.

The Chicago Sun-Times Wire contributed to this report.