3-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old Wounded in 2 Different Shootings Across Chicago

According to police, no one was in custody in either incident.

As gun violence continues across Chicago, several young children are getting caught in the crossfire.

According to police, at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of South Rhodes, an 8-year-old boy was inside his home when family members also inside the home said they heard multiple shots outside. According to police, he sustained a bullet graze wound to the leg and was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly afterwards, at 9:54 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 93rd Street, a 3-year-old male was sleeping inside his home when police say shots were fired outside the residence. According to authorities, a family member discovered the boy with a gunshot wound in the left elbow.

Emergency responders rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in good condition, authorities said.

According to police, no one was in custody in either incident. Detectives are investigating.

The Chicago Sun-Times Wire contributed to this report.

