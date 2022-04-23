Bloomington

3 Wounded in Shooting Inside Bloomington Bar Amid IU's Little 500 Weekend, Police Say

Three men were wounded in at shooting inside a downtown Bloomington bar early Saturday during the busy party weekend surrounding Indiana University’s Little 500 bicycle race, police said.

The shooting at the Kalao Nightclub was reported about 1 a.m., with arriving officers finding the three wounded men in the street outside, Bloomington police said.

The men — ages 22, 26 and 41 — suffered gunshot wounds to their legs or pelvis and were taken to a hospital, but information on their condition wasn’t immediately released.

No arrests or information on what led up to the shooting was immediately reported.

Police said investigators were working to determine whether the nightclub shooting is connected to another shooting at 1:30 a.m. a couple blocks away in which a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

