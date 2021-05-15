3 Shot, 2 in Critical Condition in Shopping District on Near North Side: Police

Three men were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in a shopping district on the city's Near North Side, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Grand Avenue. Two men were taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and one to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the three men were shooting at each other, but did not release further details on the incident.

Due to police activity, officials said the following streets remain closed: Dearborn Street at Illinois Street, Ohio Street at Clark Street, Grand Avenue at State Street, State Street between Grand Avenue and Ohio Street.

Check back for more on this developing story.