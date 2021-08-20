3 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Stevenson Expressway

Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Friday.

A driver going the wrong way entered the Stevenson at Cicero Avenue and collided head-on with another car around 12:35 a.m., police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A woman and passenger in the car going the wrong way were killed, and the driver of the other car also died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified two of the three people who died early Friday.

One was 54-year-old Khalid Jaber of Oak Lawn, officials said. The other was 26-year-old Rella Norey of Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the Medical Examiner's office, which did not immediately identify the third person killed.

The southbound lanes of the Stevenson were closed between Cicero and Central avenues but have been reopened.

Further details were not immediately available.