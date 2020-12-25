3 Killed in Crown Point Crash

Three people were killed in a crash Thursday in Crown Point, Indiana.

Two vehicles slammed into each other head-on about 8:30 a.m. near 145th Avenue and Grant Street, according to Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane.

Johnnie Johnson, 80, and Renata Johnson, 76, were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office. Autopsies ruled their deaths accidents, saying they died of blunt force trauma.

Ashlie Patz, 34, was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point for treatment but succumbed to her injuries, the coroner’s office said. Her death was also ruled an accident.

The Lake County, Indiana, sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.