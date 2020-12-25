Indiana

3 Killed in Crown Point Crash

Three people were killed in a crash Thursday in Crown Point, Indiana.

Two vehicles slammed into each other head-on about 8:30 a.m. near 145th Avenue and Grant Street, according to Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane.

Johnnie Johnson, 80, and Renata Johnson, 76, were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office. Autopsies ruled their deaths accidents, saying they died of blunt force trauma.

Local

Chicago Police 2 hours ago

Report: Chicago Cops in Botched Raid Had Prior Complaints

chicago carjackings 2 hours ago

Christmas Carjacking Victim Describes Frightening Incident

Ashlie Patz, 34, was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point for treatment but succumbed to her injuries, the coroner’s office said. Her death was also ruled an accident.

The Lake County, Indiana, sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Indianacar crashcrown point indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us