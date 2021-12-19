3 killed, 14-Year-Old Boy Among 15 Hurt by Gunfire in Chicago Since Friday Night

Three people were killed, and a 14-year-old boy among 15 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

One person was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Pullman on the Far South Side Friday night. A 14-year-old boy stopped two officers about 7 p.m., telling them he and his brother had been shot in the 11100 block of South Doty Avenue, Chicago police said. Police followed the teen about two blocks and found another person shot, police said. That person, a male whose age was not immediately known, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Hours later, a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at a red light in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side. The man, 35, was stopped at a red light about 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road when someone inside a black SUV opened fire, striking him in the chest and right side, police said. He then struck a parked car a block away, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A 54-year-old woman was shot to death Saturday afternoon on a sidewalk in Austin on the West Side. She was outside about 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone shot her in the stomach, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. She was identified as Melinda Crump by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In nonfatal attacks, Two people were shot while leaving a restaurant Friday night in the Near North Side. The man and woman were walking out of a restaurant about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone got out of a white Audi and fired shots, police said. The couple ran back inside the restaurant for cover, according to police. The man, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The woman, 24, was struck in the thigh and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A passenger was shot and wounded Saturday night during an attempted carjacking in North Austin on the Northwest Side. About 10:45 p.m., the passenger, a 22-year-old man, and the driver of the car were approached by two gunmen at a red light in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said. When the driver sped away, one of the gunmen opened fire, striking the passenger in the neck and shoulder, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was in fair condition, police said.

At least 11 others have been wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening.

