1-Year-Old Girl, Several Teens Among Those Wounded in Weekend Chicago Shootings

At least four people were killed and a 1-year-old girl was among 15 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

The child was riding in the back seat of a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when someone fired shots from a white SUV, Chicago police said. The girl was grazed in the head and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Several hours later, two people were found shot to death after a SWAT team responded to a well-being check Friday night in South Chicago on the Far South Side. A SWAT team responded to the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue about 9:45 p.m. after officers heard five shots during a well-being check and took cover, police said. No officers were injured, authorities said. A man and woman, 30 and 20, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officers were responding to a call of a woman possibly being held against her will by her boyfriend, police said. Officers called for a SWAT team after hearing the gunfire, officials said.

Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Friday when she was shot in the left side of the chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Roseland on Far South Side. The man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the chest about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East 111th Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A 17-year-old boy was walking through an alley in the 5600 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 7:40 p.m. Friday when he was struck in the lower right leg by gunfire, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was in good condition, officials said.

A second 17-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of East 83rd Street when three males approached him and some opened fire, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

Less than two hours later, a third 17-year-old was near a sidewalk about 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Sangamon Street when someone shot him in the thigh, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

About an hour later, a man, 30, was sitting in his white Jaguar waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street about 8:55 p.m. when one of five gunmen shot him in the thigh and dragged him out of the car after he refused to get out, police said. He was taken to a city hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. The gunmen fled the scene in the Jaguar, officials said.

A man was shot early Saturday morning after an argument over a traffic crash in South Austin on the West Side. The man, 32, had gotten into a crash in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. when the driver of the other car opened fire following an argument, police said. He was taken to a Chicago hospital with a gunshot wound to the left calf, police said. He was listed in good condition, officials said.

At least nine others were shot in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

At least two people were killed and 25 others were wounded in Chicago shootings last weekend, including seven injured in an attack in South Chicago.