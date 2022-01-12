3 Injured, Including 2 Teens, in Little Village Shooting

Three people, including two teens, were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West 26th Street at approximately 1:50 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up.

Police say a person then pulled out a weapon inside the vehicle and began firing shots, striking all three victims.

A 68-year-old man was shot in the left knee, and was taken to an area hospital, according to police. One 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to his right shoulder and right leg, and a second 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his abdomen, police said.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.