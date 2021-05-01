3 Injured in Joliet Wrong-Way Crash

Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a wrong-way crash in southwest suburban Joliet.

A 22-year-old South Carolina man was driving a van east on Route 6 about 1 a.m. when he veered into oncoming traffic near Hollywood Boulevard and hit a sedan head-on, Joliet police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The sedan rolled over off the road, and a 30-year-old man in the passenger seat had to be extricated from the car, police said. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and was later transferred to Loyola Medical Center.

The van’s driver and the sedan’s driver, a 27-year-old man, were both hospitalized as well, but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The South Carolina man was cited for improper lane usage, and the crash remains under investigation, police said.