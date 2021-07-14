Illinois

3 Illinois Cities Rank Among Best to Live in U.S.: Report

Three cities in Illinois and several from the Midwest ranked among the best to live across the U.S., according to a new report.

Peoria, Chicago and Rockford all earned spots in U.S. News and World Report's list of the top 150 places to live in 2020 to 2021.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Here was how they ranked out of 150 and specifically out of 10:

Peoria: No. 87

  • Job market: 6.3
  • Value: 8.1
  • Quality of life: 6.7
  • Desirability: 5.6
  • Net migration: 4.3
  • Overall: 6.5

Chicago: No. 102

  • Job market: 6.4
  • Value: 6.1
  • Quality of life: 6.3
  • Desirability: 7.7
  • Net migration: 4.9
  • Overall: 6.3

Rockford: No. 133

  • Job market: 5.0
  • Value: 7.4
  • Quality of life: 5.8
  • Desirability: 5.4
  • Net migration: 4.8
  • Overall: 5.8

Coming in on top, Boulder, Colorado was ranked the best place to live over the past year with Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina and Huntsville, Alabama placed second and third, respectively.

Local

coronavirus metrics 22 mins ago

2% of COVID Deaths in Illinois This Year Have Been Fully Vaccinated Residents

gresham 34 mins ago

Several People Wounded in Gresham Shooting

Though none were among the best 10 places to live, several Midwestern cities were ranked among the top locations in the latest report.

Here's where they ranked:

  • No. 12: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • No. 13: Des Moines, Iowa
  • No. 16: Madison, Wisconsin
  • No. 21: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • No. 27: Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota
  • No. 34: Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • No. 44: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • No. 51: Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • No. 57: Kansas City, Missouri
  • No. 59: Columbus, Ohio
  • No. 64: Lansing, Michigan
  • No. 66: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • No. 73: Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • No. 79: Springfield, Missouri
  • No. 86: Quad Cities, Iowa & Illinois
  • No. 88: South Bend, Indiana
  • No. 92: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • No. 99: St. Louis, Missouri
  • No. 104: Cleveland, Ohio
  • No. 125: Youngstown, Ohio
  • No. 127: Detroit, Michigan
  • No. 144: Flint, Michigan

Peoria also ranked No. 11 on the list of cheapest places to live across the U.S. and No. 128 in Best Places to Retire; whereas Chicago ranked No. 70 and Rockford ranked No. 141 on that same list. Rockford was also named the 11th most dangerous place in a similar list.

This article tagged under:

IllinoisChicagoRockford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us