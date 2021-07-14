3 Illinois Cities Rank Among Best to Live in U.S.: Report

Three cities in Illinois and several from the Midwest ranked among the best to live across the U.S., according to a new report.

Peoria, Chicago and Rockford all earned spots in U.S. News and World Report's list of the top 150 places to live in 2020 to 2021.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here was how they ranked out of 150 and specifically out of 10:

Peoria: No. 87

Job market: 6.3

Value: 8.1

Quality of life: 6.7

Desirability: 5.6

Net migration: 4.3

Overall: 6.5

Chicago: No. 102

Job market: 6.4

Value: 6.1

Quality of life: 6.3

Desirability: 7.7

Net migration: 4.9

Overall: 6.3

Rockford: No. 133

Job market: 5.0

Value: 7.4

Quality of life: 5.8

Desirability: 5.4

Net migration: 4.8

Overall: 5.8

Coming in on top, Boulder, Colorado was ranked the best place to live over the past year with Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina and Huntsville, Alabama placed second and third, respectively.

Though none were among the best 10 places to live, several Midwestern cities were ranked among the top locations in the latest report.

Here's where they ranked:

No. 12: Ann Arbor, Michigan

No. 13: Des Moines, Iowa

No. 16: Madison, Wisconsin

No. 21: Green Bay, Wisconsin

No. 27: Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

No. 34: Grand Rapids, Michigan

No. 44: Cincinnati, Ohio

No. 51: Kalamazoo, Michigan

No. 57: Kansas City, Missouri

No. 59: Columbus, Ohio

No. 64: Lansing, Michigan

No. 66: Indianapolis, Indiana

No. 73: Fort Wayne, Indiana

No. 79: Springfield, Missouri

No. 86: Quad Cities, Iowa & Illinois

No. 88: South Bend, Indiana

No. 92: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

No. 99: St. Louis, Missouri

No. 104: Cleveland, Ohio

No. 125: Youngstown, Ohio

No. 127: Detroit, Michigan

No. 144: Flint, Michigan

Peoria also ranked No. 11 on the list of cheapest places to live across the U.S. and No. 128 in Best Places to Retire; whereas Chicago ranked No. 70 and Rockford ranked No. 141 on that same list. Rockford was also named the 11th most dangerous place in a similar list.