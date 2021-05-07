3 Dead Following Explosion Near Starved Rock State Park

Three men died following an explosion Thursday at a bridge near Starved Rock State Park, according to officials.

Illinois State Police said officers responded to a request to investigate an explosion at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday at Route 178 bridge in LaSalle County.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the Lake County Coroner, the three men were likely from the Chicago area, but identification was not provided.

Police said the explosion was an isolated incident and is of "no concern for public safety at this time."