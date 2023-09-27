3 Chicago restaurants among America's top taco spots, Yelp says

If you’re craving tacos for dinner, you’re not alone, as Chicago is not only one of the top places in the country for the iconic food, but also has some of the best restaurants in America.

According to data from Yelp, Chicago is the seventh-ranked city in the United States in terms of the number of search results for the best taco restaurants.

What’s more, Chicago also has three of the top-100 taco restaurants in the country, including Carniciera Maribel on the city’s Lower West Side, which checked in at No. 71.

Edgewater Tacos was ranked No. 72, and Taco Loco of Pilsen was No. 77, according to Yelp’s data.

According to Yelp, the rankings were compiled via a variety of factors, including total volume, ratings of reviews, and more.

Aroma Latin American Cocina in Henderson, Nevada was dubbed the top taco restaurant in America by Yelp reviewers.

Birrieria Little Tijuana in Riverside, California was No. 2, followed by Juneau, Alaska’s Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos.

Granny’s Tacos in Austin, Texas was No. 4, and Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos in Los Angeles rounded out the top-five.