3 Chicago-Area YMCAs to Close Permanently Monday

Three Chicago-area YMCAs will close permenantly Monday as a result of the "enourmous strain" placed on the organization as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the YMCA of Metropolitian Chicago said in a statement.

The Kroehler Family YMCA in Naperville, the Lattof Family YMCA in Des Plaines and the Leaning Tower YMCA in Niles are the facilities slated for closure.

"Even before this healthcare crisis, these YMCA centers have been operating at a loss for many years, mainly due to the rising costs of maintaining an aging building, and because of declining membership and program enrollment," said Richard Malone, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.

Malone stated while the organization considered fundraising for each facility, a study concluded that anticipated funds wouldn't be enough to cover future losses.

Members of the affected facilities will have the opportunity to transfer their membership to any of the remaining 14 locations in the Chicago area.

Additionally, YMCA officials said they were "working diligently" to prepare for the reopening of their membership centers and program sites, but didn't provided a timeline.