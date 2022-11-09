2022 Veteran's Day Deals and Freebies Available in the Chicago Area

With Veteran's Day taking place Friday, Nov. 11, a number of businesses are offering deals and free meals to honor those who have served the country.

Most in-person discounts will require proof of service, such a military ID or veteran organization membership card. Online discounts may require registration with ID.me to verify service.

Here's a roundup of freebies and deals running for Veteran's Day in the Chicago area:

7-Eleven

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations will offer a free Big Bite Hot Dog, which can be redeemed Friday in stores or by delivery through the 7NOW app.

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free entree from a special menu Friday at Applebee's.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The retail store is giving veterans, active-duty members and their spouses 25% off their entire purchase. The deal is running now until Friday.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie will provide active-duty and retired military members who dine in Friday a complimentary craft burger.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The casual-dining eatery will give a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for veterans and active-duty services members Friday. The offer will be available for dine-in or takeout.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and entrée from a special menu Friday at California Pizza Kitchen.

Caribou Coffee

The coffee chain will give veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses a free hot brewed coffee Friday.

Chili's

Chili's will offer service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining Friday. Options will include soup and salad, boneless wings and more.

Dunkin'

Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free donut Friday at participating Dunkin' locations.

IHOP

The pancake house will thank veterans and active-duty military members with a free stack from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will celebrate veterans Friday, providing them with a free doughnut and small brewed coffee, iced or hot, at participating locations.

Red Lobster

Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free order of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Red Lobster. The offer will be available for dine-in and to-go orders.

Starbucks

The coffee chain will offer veterans, military members and their spouses a free tall hot brewed or iced coffee Friday at participating locations.

Target

Military members, veterans and their family members can save 10% on two purchases through the retailer's Circle program.

Walgreens

Walgreens is providing veterans, military members and their family members with 20% off eligible regular-priced items in stores. The discount is available Friday through Monday, Nov. 11.