taste of chicago

2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

By Vanessa Lopez

The Taste of Chicago is back, giving Chicago foodies a food-filled weekend in the city's popular Grant Park.

The food festival returns from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 8-10 with more than 30 vendors and three stages providing free performances, dance workshops, family activities, and more. 

There will be no Taste tickets this year as all food vendors will accept cash or credit cards.

Chicagoans can enjoy iconic food, drinks, live music, DJs, and dance lessons throughout the entire weekend.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

See the full lineup below. More information can be found here.

July 8-10

12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)

Food Vendors

  • Eli’s Cheesecake Company
  • Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
  • Yum Dum
  • The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
  • Prime Tacos
  • Tandoor Char House
  • Josephine's Southern Cooking
  • Porkchop
  • Churro Factory
  • Seoul Taco
  • Mr. E Chef Catering LLC
  • Puffs of Doom
  • Doom Street Eats
  • Billy Goat
  • Chicago’s Dog House
  • Arun’s Thai Restaurant
  • Esperanza Kitchen Delights
  • Connie’s Pizza
  • BJ’s Market & Bakery
  • Healthy Substance
  • Franco’s Ristorante
  • Harold's Chicken
  • Don Paleta
  • Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc
  • Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes
  • La Cocinita Food Truck
  • The Original Rainbow Cone
  • Whadda Jerk
  • Haire's Gulf Shrimp
  • Auntie Vee's Kitchen
  • Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
  • Decadent Flavor

Main Stage Performances

Local

chicago minimum wage 3 hours ago

Chicago's Minimum Wage Will Increase July 1. Here's How Much it Will Be

Fourth of July fireworks 3 hours ago

Fourth of July: Are Fireworks Illegal in Illinois? Here's What to Know

Friday, July 8

Host and DJ: DJ Mike P

  • 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
  • 6 p.m. - AMI
  • 7:15 p.m. - Nelly
Saturday, July 9

DJ: Sandra Treviño

  • 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
  • 6 p.m. - Girl K
  • 7:15pm - Aterciopelados
Sunday, July 10

DJ: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)

  • 5 p.m. - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
  • 6 p.m. - Local H
  • 7:15 p.m. - Drive-By Truckers

Chicago SummerDance Schedule

July 8

  • 12 p.m.: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown
  • 1 p.m.: Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine
  • 2 p.m.: Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek
  • 3 p.m.: Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas
  • 12- 4 p.m.: Music by DJ Mwelwa

July 9 

  • 11:30 – 1 p.m. : A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers
  • 1 p.m.:Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class 
  • 2 p.m.:East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance 
  • 3 p.m.: Merengue / May I Have This Dance 
  • 1-4 p.m.: Music by May I Have This Dance

July 10

  • 12 p.m.: Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago
  • 1 p.m.: Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae
  • 2 p.m.: Bachata / Chicago Dance
  • 3 p.m.: Afrobeat / Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice
  • 12-4 p.m.: Music by DJ Kimani Rashad

This article tagged under:

taste of chicagoGrant Parkfood vendors
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us