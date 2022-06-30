2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

The Taste of Chicago is back, giving Chicago foodies a food-filled weekend in the city's popular Grant Park.

The food festival returns from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 8-10 with more than 30 vendors and three stages providing free performances, dance workshops, family activities, and more.

There will be no Taste tickets this year as all food vendors will accept cash or credit cards.

Chicagoans can enjoy iconic food, drinks, live music, DJs, and dance lessons throughout the entire weekend.

See the full lineup below. More information can be found here.

July 8-10

12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)

Food Vendors

Eli’s Cheesecake Company

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Yum Dum

The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC

Prime Tacos

Tandoor Char House

Josephine's Southern Cooking

Porkchop

Churro Factory

Seoul Taco

Mr. E Chef Catering LLC

Puffs of Doom

Doom Street Eats

Billy Goat

Chicago’s Dog House

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Esperanza Kitchen Delights

Connie’s Pizza

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Healthy Substance

Franco’s Ristorante

Harold's Chicken

Don Paleta

Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc

Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes

La Cocinita Food Truck

The Original Rainbow Cone

Whadda Jerk

Haire's Gulf Shrimp

Auntie Vee's Kitchen

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Decadent Flavor

Main Stage Performances

Friday, July 8

Host and DJ: DJ Mike P

5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. - AMI

7:15 p.m. - Nelly

Saturday, July 9

DJ: Sandra Treviño

5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. - Girl K

7:15pm - Aterciopelados

Sunday, July 10

DJ: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)

5 p.m. - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. - Local H

7:15 p.m. - Drive-By Truckers

Chicago SummerDance Schedule

July 8

12 p.m.: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown

1 p.m.: Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine

2 p.m.: Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek

3 p.m.: Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas

12- 4 p.m.: Music by DJ Mwelwa

July 9

11:30 – 1 p.m. : A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers

1 p.m.:Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class

2 p.m.:East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance

3 p.m.: Merengue / May I Have This Dance

1-4 p.m.: Music by May I Have This Dance

July 10