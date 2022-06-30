2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

The Taste of Chicago is back, giving Chicago foodies a food-filled weekend in the city's popular Grant Park.
The food festival returns from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 8-10 with more than 30 vendors and three stages providing free performances, dance workshops, family activities, and more.
There will be no Taste tickets this year as all food vendors will accept cash or credit cards.
Chicagoans can enjoy iconic food, drinks, live music, DJs, and dance lessons throughout the entire weekend.
See the full lineup below. More information can be found here.
July 8-10
12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)
Food Vendors
- Eli’s Cheesecake Company
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Yum Dum
- The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
- Prime Tacos
- Tandoor Char House
- Josephine's Southern Cooking
- Porkchop
- Churro Factory
- Seoul Taco
- Mr. E Chef Catering LLC
- Puffs of Doom
- Doom Street Eats
- Billy Goat
- Chicago’s Dog House
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Esperanza Kitchen Delights
- Connie’s Pizza
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Healthy Substance
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Harold's Chicken
- Don Paleta
- Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc
- Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes
- La Cocinita Food Truck
- The Original Rainbow Cone
- Whadda Jerk
- Haire's Gulf Shrimp
- Auntie Vee's Kitchen
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
- Decadent Flavor
Main Stage Performances
Local
Friday, July 8
Host and DJ: DJ Mike P
- 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
- 6 p.m. - AMI
- 7:15 p.m. - Nelly
Saturday, July 9
DJ: Sandra Treviño
- 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
- 6 p.m. - Girl K
- 7:15pm - Aterciopelados
Sunday, July 10
DJ: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)
- 5 p.m. - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
- 6 p.m. - Local H
- 7:15 p.m. - Drive-By Truckers
Chicago SummerDance Schedule
July 8
- 12 p.m.: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown
- 1 p.m.: Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine
- 2 p.m.: Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek
- 3 p.m.: Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas
- 12- 4 p.m.: Music by DJ Mwelwa
July 9
- 11:30 – 1 p.m. : A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers
- 1 p.m.:Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class
- 2 p.m.:East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance
- 3 p.m.: Merengue / May I Have This Dance
- 1-4 p.m.: Music by May I Have This Dance
July 10
- 12 p.m.: Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago
- 1 p.m.: Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae
- 2 p.m.: Bachata / Chicago Dance
- 3 p.m.: Afrobeat / Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice
- 12-4 p.m.: Music by DJ Kimani Rashad