2 Workers Critically Hurt in Westmont Partial Building Collapse

Police in suburban Westmont say two individuals were critically hurt when a building partially collapsed on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a new building that was under construction at the corner of Cass Avenue and Quincy Street partially collapsed, injuring two workers at the site.

Officials say the individuals involved suffered critical injuries, but neither person’s injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time. Both were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for treatment.

As of 2 p.m., traffic has been shut down on Cass Avenue between Burlington Avenue and Richmond Street because of the collapse. Westbound traffic on East Quincy Street has also been closed between Wilmette and Cass.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation, and OSHA will participate in the investigation since the building was still under construction.

