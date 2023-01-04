2 Teens, 1 Firefighter Injured in House Fire in Roseland

Two teens and one firefighter were injured in a 2-11 alarm house fire early Wednesday in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, fire officials say.

According to authorities, the fire took place at 11361 S Edbrooke Ave. A 4:31 a.m. tweet from the Chicago Fire Department states that a Mayday call went out, and photos and video from the scene show smoke and fire billowing out of the back of a home.

According to officials, the fire, which spread across two floors of the home, took approximately two hours to put out. A total of six people were inside the home at the time of the blaze, authorities said, with four able to exit without injury. According to officials, two teens who were trapped inside were transported to a nearby hospital, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Officials say a firefighter was also inured in the blaze, suffering first and second degree burns to the face piece area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.