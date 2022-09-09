west loop

2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop

Chicago Police

Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.

The 46-year-old was shot in the left leg, and the other man was shot in the left shoulder, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

