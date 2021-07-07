2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in West Side Attack: Police

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were near the sidewalk about 7:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The 59-year-old man was struck in the chest and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

The woman, 49, was shot in the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives are investigating.