1 Killed, 1 Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lake View

A woman was killed and a man injured Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle on Chicago’s North Side, fire officials say.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street near the intersection of Addison and Fremont in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, just two blocks from Wrigley Field.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the offender fled the scene on foot and no one is in custody as of late Saturday afternoon.

No further information was available on what led to the crash. It is not known at this time if the vehicle stopped following the collision.

Check back for more on this developing story.