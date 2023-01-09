2 People Found Shot to Death Inside Near South Side Apartment, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are in the initial stages of their investigation after two individuals were found shot to death inside a residence on the city’s Near South Side.

Police were called to the residence in the 2000 block of South Indiana on Monday afternoon, and upon arrival they discovered two deceased individuals inside.

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were both found inside, with both suffering gunshot wounds to the head.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the shooting occurred between 2 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, but further details were not immediately available.

Autopsies are pending with the Cook County Medical Examiner, and Area detectives are investigating the shooting.