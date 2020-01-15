2 More Cold-Related Deaths Reported in Cook County, Bringing Total to 17

Two more people were confirmed dead of cold-related causes Wednesday, bringing the total in Cook County to 17 so far this season.

Anthony Tomassetti, 33, was found dead Nov. 28 lying between buildings in the 8100 block of Knox Avenue in Skokie, the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Skokie police said.

An autopsy ruled his death an accident, saying he died of combined drug toxicity with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said.

Nearly a month later, Virginia Tallie, 75, died Dec. 21 in the 1400 block of North Lotus Avenue in Chicago, the medical examiner’s office said. She died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus, with obesity and cold exposure all contributing. Her death was ruled an accident.

Chicago police did not immediately return a request for details.

The first confirmed death of the season occurred Nov. 1 in Avondale.

Last season, 60 people died of cold-related causes in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018 and May 23, 2019.