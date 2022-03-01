2 Midwest Cities Make List of 20 Happiest Cities in America

Turns out, some people in the Midwest are exceptionally happy, and it may have something to do with where they live.

With the upcoming International Day of Happiness, personal finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released its report of 2022’s Happiest Cities in America.

Out of 20 of the top happiest cities in America, two Midwest cities made the list. They are Madison, Wisconsin, which came in at no. 6, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, which ranked at no. 12.

The ranking looked at more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 so-called "key indicators of happiness," ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent daily. The top three factors were emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

The happiest city on the list was Freemont, California.

