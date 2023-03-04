2 Men Stabbed During Fight in River North

Two men were stabbed early Saturday during a fight in River North.

The men, 23, were walking out of a building about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street when they got into a fight with three other people, Chicago police said.

The 23-year-olds suffered multiple stab wounds to the body and took themselves to University of Illinois Hospital, where one was listed in good condition. The other was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported. Area Three detectives were investigating.