West Humboldt Park

2 Men Killed After Stabbing, Shooting One Another Outside NW Side Business, Police Say

One man was shot to death and another was stabbed to death during a confrontation between the two men on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the confrontation took place in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood at approximately 1:48 p.m. Wednesday.

The two men were near a commercial business in the 1100 block of North Pulaski when a 38-year-old man pulled out a weapon and fired shots, striking a 44-year-old man.

Police say the older man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the 38-year-old in the back.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

