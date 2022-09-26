2 Killed When Car Crashes Into Building in Brighton Park

A man and woman were killed when their car crashed into a building late Sunday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man was driving south in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when he lost control of the car and crashed into the building about 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

He and a woman in the car were transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Their ages were not immediately known, but police said they were both believed to be in their 20s.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit are investigating.