2 Killed, 4 Injured in Unincorporated Palos Park Crash Sunday

Two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon in unincorporated Palos Park, authorities said.

The collision was reported at approximately 4:12 p.m. in the area of LaGrange Road and 119th Street.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, a Buick was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound LaGrange Road when it was hit by a Dodge pick up traveling southbound. A 56-year-old man riding in the Buick died at the scene, authorities said.

A second individual, a 54-year-old woman, died from injuries she sustained after being taken to the hospital. Two additional people in the Buick, as well as two people in the Dodge, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The collision remains under investigation.

The victims have yet to be identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff's Office at 708-865-4896.

