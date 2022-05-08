2 Killed, 1 Injured in West Pullman Shooting

A shooting Saturday in West Pullman left two men dead and another wounded.

About 2:45 p.m., the shooter got out of a car and fired at two of the men as they stood in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue, Chicago police said.

Brandon Slater, 26, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Larry Purnell, 64, was standing near a front lawn when he was struck in the chest. He was taken to the same hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Purnell was not an intended target, according to police sources.

No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.