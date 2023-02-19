2 Injured, Including 8-Year-Old, in Round Lake Beach Shooting, Police Say

Police in suburban Round Lake Beach say that two people, including an 8-year-old, were injured after they were struck by gunfire on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of Meadow Green Lane at approximately 8:39 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When arriving at the scene, officers found that a 26-year-old and an 8-year-old had both been shot at the location.

They were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing into the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.